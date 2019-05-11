|
|
Barbara A. Tarus
08/24/1941 - 05/08/2019
Barbara A. Tarus, age 77, entered into eternal rest on May 8th surrounded by her loving family at Advent Health. Barbara was born August 24, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Charles and Anna Taylor. Barbara was best known for her eternal kindness and endless service to others. Barbara was very passionate about her children, grandchildren and charities. Barbara is survived by her children, James (Gayna), Joseph, John (Lynda) and Dawn (Michael) along with eleven very special grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Please join us in a celebration of Barbara's life at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to her favorite charity, .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2019