Barbara A. Wehmeyer SchlacterJuly 3, 1936 - June 18, 2020Barbara Anne Schlacter, age 83, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.A native of Watervliet, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clementine Miller Wehmeyer and Thomas F. Wehmeyer. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard O. Schlacter.Mrs. Schlacter was a graduate of the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY and Boston University's School of Public Communication.During her professional career, she served as public information officer for several NYS governmental agencies, including the Department of Health, Mental Health and Civil Service.She is survived by her stepdaughter, Cynthia Siviter and her cousins Debra (John) Campana, Kimberly (Dan) Carpenter and Kevin (Laura) Ryan.She was a communicant at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach.Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, with Father Patrick Quinn, officiating.Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com