Barbara Ann Babb-Miles, 87 of DeLand passed away June 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Chicago on October 14, 1932. She came to DeLand in 1980 from Vera Lake, FL. Barbara was predeceased by her husbands, John Babb, former sheriff of Cook County, Illinois from 1950-1954 and Joe Miles. She is survived by her children, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 12noon at the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.