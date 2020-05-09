Barbara Ann Deignan
January 17, 1928 - May 1, 2020
Barbara Ann (Zink) Deignan, of South Daytona, Florida, (formerly New Smyrna Beach) flew home to be with her heavenly family on May 1, 2020. Barbara will be so missed by family and friends, she was kind, warm-hearted and always ready to help those in need. She taught us all well and we will continue to honor her legacy. We are so very grateful to have had her in our lives. For a more robust tribute to Barbara and more photos visit: baldwincremation.com. A private service will be held at a later date at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in Barbara's honor. Breathe free and eat all the bad stuff, fly high Mama!
January 17, 1928 - May 1, 2020
Barbara Ann (Zink) Deignan, of South Daytona, Florida, (formerly New Smyrna Beach) flew home to be with her heavenly family on May 1, 2020. Barbara will be so missed by family and friends, she was kind, warm-hearted and always ready to help those in need. She taught us all well and we will continue to honor her legacy. We are so very grateful to have had her in our lives. For a more robust tribute to Barbara and more photos visit: baldwincremation.com. A private service will be held at a later date at the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in Barbara's honor. Breathe free and eat all the bad stuff, fly high Mama!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.