|
|
Barbara Ann DeMatteo
January 7, 1936 - August 7, 2019
Barbara Ann DeMatteo, 83, of Deltona, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1936 in Somerville, MA, the daughter of the late John Stanley and Belle (Petit) Fudge. Mrs. DeMatteo was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in MA and a cashier at the Orange City Publix for 13 years. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry A. DeMatteo, his daughters, Jeanne Goggin (Robert) and Cheryl Tibaudo (James), her grandsons Adam Goggin, Douglas and Michael Tibaudo, her great grandchildren, Isla and James Tibaudo. She is also survived by her brothers, Edward and Robert Fudge. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Jr., Kenneth and William Fudge. The family will receive friends at 2:30 PM Sunday at Lohman Funeral Home Deltona, 1681 Providence Blvd., Deltona, FL. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3:30 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or the in Boston.
Condolences and memories can be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019