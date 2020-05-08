Barbara Ann (Bledsoe) Greene
February 12, 1942 - May 4, 2020
On Monday, May 4, 2020, Barbara Ann (Bledsoe) Greene, loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Predeceased by her parents J.C. and Annie Mae Bledsoe, Barbara was born on February 12, 1942 in Columbia, SC. Moving to Florida in the early 70's, she started her 42-year banking career, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, traveling, playing the piano, and most of all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Fred Greene, of Ormond Beach, FL; her two children; her brother, and two sisters. Also surviving; her eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and her many nieces & nephews who were the many loves of her life. Visitation will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond, on Saturday, May 16th from 10:30 ~ 1:30 pm with a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Volusia Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to; Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd,. Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.