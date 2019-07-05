Home

Barbara Ann Haines


1941 - 2019
Barbara Ann Haines
September 14, 1941 - June 27, 2019
Barbara Ann Haines, age 77, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Irons, MI and Pinckney, MI, died on June 27, 2019. Barbara was born September 14, 1941 in Ann Arbor, MI to the late Thurlow and Loretta Ehnis. She then married LD Haines on June 4, 1966. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2004. Barbara is survived by her son, Daniel (Crista) Haines of Clarkston, MI and her two granddaughters, Brianna and Alicia Haines. She is also survived by her brothers, Karl Ehnis of Whitmore Lake, MI, Neil (Lois) Ehnis of Dexter, MI, and sister, JoAnn (Bruce) Weeks of Palm Coast, FL, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Bernard. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Halifax Health Hospice Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019
