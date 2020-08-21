1/1
Barbara Ann Hartling
1930 - 2020
01/23/1930 - 08/16/2020
Barbara Ann Hartling, age 90, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach. Born in Waterford, New York to Roy and Grace McGarry Schrader, Barbara came to the area in 1958 from Albany, New York. Barbara worked in the food industry for over 40 years until she retired. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church, New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed embroidery, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was referred to as G.G. by her great grandchildren. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Shelly (Charlie) Broadway, of New Smyrna Beach; Deborah (David) Wood, of Winter Springs and Roxanne (Bill) Cain, of Edgewater; 5 grandchildren, Desten, Tara, Aubrey, Mercedes, Jamie and Scarlett; 15 great grandchildren, Emma, Braelyn, Cloey, Sophia, Riley, Addyson, Lochlan, Magnolia, Declan, Legand, Winona, Sheperd, Aidan, Maddison and Gavin; sister, Lorna McCartan, of New York. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Maurice; brother, John; and sisters, Susan and Joan.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church, with the Reverend James Spencer, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Council on Aging, 160 N. Beach Street Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church,
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church
