|
|
Barbara Ann Mellow
September 20, 1953 - July 2, 2019
A service celebrating the life of Barbara Ann Mellow, 65, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, will be held at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held before the service in the memorial room from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Barbara was born on September 20, 1953 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Barbara loved her career as an advertising sales person for the News-Journal. She most loved developing long term relationships with local business owners and feeling connected to the community. Barbara was extremely proud of her two children and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching her kids and grandkids from the sidelines. Barbara is survived by brothers, Richard Mellow and Dan Mellow; son, Jared Zecca and his family; daughter, Laura Barone and her family. For online condolences please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 5 to July 6, 2019