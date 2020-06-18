Barbara Antionette Silvestris
1929 - 2020
Barbara Antionette Silvestris
10/20/1929 - 06/15/2020
Barbara Antionette Silvestris, 90, of Holly Hill, FL, passed away peacefully of natural causes in the presence of her loving family on June 15, 2020. Barbara was born October 20, 1929 in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Albert and Ethel Smith. She was the youngest of eleven children. She attended local schools and graduated from Worcester Girls Trade School in 1947, where she studied to become a seamstress. On September 23, 1950, Barbara married her beloved husband, Frank Albert Silvestris and soon after began a family of their own. They relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1968, where Barbara worked at Westside Elementary until she retired after 23 years of service. Barbara was predeceased by her adoring husband, Frank Albert Silvestris and her oldest grandson, Donnie Rogers. Barbara is survived by her six children: daughter, Dianne Silvestris Rogers, and sons, Peter, Albert, Frank, Paul and John Silvestris; her daughters-in-law, Loni and Lesley Silvestris, and Dawn Townsend; her eleven grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N. Halifax Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00pm with Father Phil Egitto officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
