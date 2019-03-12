|
|
Barbara B. Murphy
02/28/1932 - 03/07/2019
Barbara B. Murphy, 87, of Ormond Beach, FL, quietly passed in her sleep on March 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Harold Vincent Bossa and Dorothy Smith Bossa, her brother Donald S. Bossa , husbands George E. Murphy and Clay Fretz. She is survived by her sister Nancy B. Herz, her sons Douglas B. Murphy (Jill), David E. Murphy (Erin), grandsons Matthew Murphy (Cez), Seth Murphy (Becky), Jason Murphy (Angie), Casey Murphy (Mackenzie), seven great grand children, two nephews, two nieces, one great nephew, four great nieces, two great grand nephews and two great grand nieces. Born in Stamford, CT on February 28, 1932. Graduated from Norwalk HS about 1950. Married Ernest Pollard, worked in office management and raised two boys. Married George E. Murphy who adopt her boys and they moved to PA. Relocated to VA with her family. She was an entrepreneur, sold her business to retire to FL. She enjoyed traveling, friends, family and playing bridge. Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home will oversee the crematory with her final wishes. The funeral services will be private. Several Memorial Services will be held at later dates and locations to be announced.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019