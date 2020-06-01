Barbara Beck McMichael
Barbara Beck McMichael
May 30, 2020
Barbara Beck McMichael, 68, of Port Orange, FL, and formerly of South Park, PA, died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born to Joann and Marvin Beck. Barb attended South Park High and then attended the University of Pittsburgh and finished her Bachelor's Degree in Business at the University of Central Florida. She worked with the University of Pittsburgh before moving to Florida, where she worked with the Volusia County Schools until her retirement. Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dennis; her sisters, Nancy Fisher (husband, Robert) and Deb Beck; brother, Tim Beck; and many nieces and nephews. Per Barbara's request, there will be no viewing. To honor her memory, please consider a donation to a local ALS chapter. Memories and condolences may be left for Barbara's family at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
