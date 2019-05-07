|
|
Barbara Brimmer
04/06/1935 - 05/05/2019
Barbara (Arter) Bernard Brimmer, 84, of Conneaut, Ohio and formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home with her daughter Mary Beth and friend Tammy at her side. She was born April 6, 1935 in Lockport, NY. She was the daughter of Howard and Dorothy (Curchin) Arter. Barbara was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for over fifty years. She worked for Lockport Memorial Hospital for twenty-eight years, Ormond Beach Memorial Hospital for seventeen years, and was a private home health care nurse. Barbara was a very kind and loving person and always caring for others. She was an avid reader. Survivors include her children, Molly (Carl) Bernard Kettler of Evanston, IL and Mary Beth (Rich Berkowitz) Bernard Greene of Conneaut; also honorary Florida/Ohio mom to Tammy (Mike) McEachon of Lockport, NY; grandchildren, Alicia (Brian Mitrowitz) Kettler, Theresa Kettler and Garrett Greene; sister, Joan (Kent) Arter Crea of Lockport, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Albert C. Bernard, Jr. in January, 1979, and second husband George Brimmer in August, 2018. At Barbara's request, no services will be held. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004 and to Molly Kettler, 9326 Forestview Rd., Evanston, IL 60203. Arrangements have been entrusted to Marcy Funeral Home, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, OH. Please sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019