Barbara Burns Walker
02/22/1943 - 08/21/2020
Barbara Burns Walker, age 77, of Oak Hill, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her North Carolina residence. Born in Apalachicola, Florida to William Francis and Lillie Kersey Burns, Bobbie was a lifelong resident of Oak Hill. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, quilting, knitting cross stitch and camping. Bobbie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Hawthorne, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Russell; 2 sons, Reddick Russell, Jr. (Susan) Walker, and Daniel Patrick Walker, all of Tallahassee; 5 grandchildren, Bailey Rebecca Walker, Allison Cecila Walker, Reddick Russell Walker, III, Daniel Gordon Walker, and Shelby Kathleen (Alan) George; and daughter-in-law, Eve Norton Walker. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Francis Burns, Jr. and sister, Elizabeth Burns Bellamy. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Espanola Cemetery with Dr. Kevin M. James, Sr., Palm Coast United Methodist Church, officiating. Friends will be received Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
