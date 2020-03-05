|
|
Barbara Doris Crippen
May 29, 1939 - Feb. 24, 2020
Barbara Doris Crippen, 80 of Port Orange, FL passed into heavenly peace on Mon., Feb 24, 2020. Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 29, 1939 to Luther and Doris (Lustig) Zimmerman. She attended Cooley High School where she was active as Yearbook Editor, a member of the swimming team and field hockey team, as well as various vocal groups. After high school she attended Wayne State University in Detroit where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. While at Wayne, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi social sorority and Theta Sigma Pi journalism fraternity serving ads president of both as well as president of the Panhellenic Council. She was voted Sorority Girl of the Year of 1961. After graduation, Barbara worked for Consumers Power Co. and two different lighting showrooms. She met the love of her life, Donald Crippen, in 1968, they were married in 1969. They relocated to Port Orange in 1980 where Barbara worked seven years for Olson Lighting and five years at Ace Electric before she and Don opened their own lighting fixtures to several local home builders, making many friends along the way. They retired in 2004 and spent the next few years traveling and really enjoying themselves. After retiring she also served several years as president and then treasurer of their Homeowners Assoc. in Summer Trees. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Don, several nieces and nephews and her beloved cats. From Barbara to Don "Sweetheart, I'll love you eternally! "Barbara: Why are you so good to me? – Don: Because I Love you. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggett & Summer. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020