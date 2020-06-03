Barbara E. Damrau

03/05/1936 - 05/30/2020

Barbara E. Damrau passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on Saturday, May 30, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hazel Green, WI, to Ralph and Evelyn Glanville, and raised on a farm. She graduated from UW-Platteville and taught high school English for several years in Racine, WI. She married Dennis Damrau and raised two daughters. Barbara worked in the Media Center and the guidance office at Appleton High School West before retiring with her husband to Florida in 1999 to be closer to their children and grandchild. Barbara liked to stay busy by reading, exercising, bird watching, traveling, and volunteering in her community. She had a very strong faith and love for the Lord. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce(Damrau) Swain, Jayne(Damrau)Meade, son-in-laws, Kendall Swain, Duane Meade, and a granddaughter, Lauren Meade. A Celebraion of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Memorials may be sent to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 724 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL 32119. Online condolences may be made at kswain3952@yahoo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store