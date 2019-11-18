Home

CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
Barbara Abadji
Barbara Eva Abadji
November 19, 2019
Barbara Eva Abadji, 81, of Palm Coast, FL passed away at her home on November 15, 2019, after many years of battling Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. Barbara was born in Gloversville, NY. She moved to Palm Coast 35 years ago with her husband Jack. She was a member of the Palm Coast Yacht Club, a library volunteer, loved to play cards, knit and play Mahjong. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Beverly Abadji of Palm Coast, FL; grandson, Scott of St. Cloud, FL; granddaughter, Tracie of Palm Coast, FL; grandson, Jeff of Oveido, FL; 6 great grandchildren. Family has asked for donations to be made in Barbara's name to . By phone 1-800-708-7644, by mail P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or by computer www.michaeljfox.com.
Barbara will be interned at Jacksonville National Cemetery next to her husband Jack who passed away September 12, 2012. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Abadji entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
