Barbara Fulton
06/19/2019
Barbara Fulton passed away on Wednesday, June 19, at Halifax Hospice Care Center in Orange City, FL with her two daughters at her side. She was 76 years old. Barbara and her late husband, Henry Fulton, lived much of their lives in Cocoa, FL where they raised their two daughters. Barbara worked as a realtor-property manager in Cocoa Beach for nearly 30 years prior to her
retirement in 2009. For the past ten years, she lived in Volusia County, Florida, where she was an active member of the Red Hat Society. Barbara enjoyed gardening, dancing, and laughing with her friends and family. She is survived by Deanna Lalonde, David Lalonde, Suzanne Spruck, Myranda Spruck, and her three geriatric kittens. A celebration of life service will be held at the Chapel at Halifax Hospice Care Center, 1625 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Orange City, FL 3276, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara's memory to: Halifax Health - Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019