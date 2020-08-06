Barbara Gail Henderson
2/24/1947 - 8/4/2020
Barbara Gail Henderson, 73 of DeLand passed away August 4, 2020 at AdventHealth HospiceCare in DeLand. She was born on February 24, 1947 in Russellville, Alabama and came to DeLand in 1954 from Russellville. She graduated from DeLand High School in 1966. Barbara worked for 35 years before her retirement as a radiology technician at Florida Hospital DeLand. She was a member of Stetson Baptist Church and an avid Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fan. Barbara loved her family and her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She is survived by her son Clay Henderson of DeLand; her daughters Lori Gaff of Navarre and Jessica Oliver of DeLand; sister Kathryn Mackin and 3 grandchildren, Gauge Wolford, Scarlett Henderson and Frankie Henderson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check www.allensummerhill.com
for updates or to leave an online condolence. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.