1/
Barbara Gail Henderson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Gail Henderson
2/24/1947 - 8/4/2020
Barbara Gail Henderson, 73 of DeLand passed away August 4, 2020 at AdventHealth HospiceCare in DeLand. She was born on February 24, 1947 in Russellville, Alabama and came to DeLand in 1954 from Russellville. She graduated from DeLand High School in 1966. Barbara worked for 35 years before her retirement as a radiology technician at Florida Hospital DeLand. She was a member of Stetson Baptist Church and an avid Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fan. Barbara loved her family and her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. She is survived by her son Clay Henderson of DeLand; her daughters Lori Gaff of Navarre and Jessica Oliver of DeLand; sister Kathryn Mackin and 3 grandchildren, Gauge Wolford, Scarlett Henderson and Frankie Henderson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check www.allensummerhill.com for updates or to leave an online condolence. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved