Barbara Hagan Jones
Barbara Hagan Jones, of Ormond Beach and Orlando, Florida, passed with peace and grace after a valiant battle with breast cancer. She was 83 years old. Barbara was born in Sanford, Florida, the eldest of two sisters, to Thelma and L. P. Hagan. Barbara's family soon moved to Orlando where she was raised and attended Orlando and Edgewater High Schools. She attended Florida State University, studied Business, and joined the Phi Beta Phi Sorority. Shortly after college she married her husband, Hugh Jr., and returned to Orlando to start a family.
Barbara adored living in Orlando and loved learning about Central Florida. Her passion for perfection, combined with an indominable inner strength and positive attitude, resulted in her volunteering thousands of hours with her favorite organizations such as the Girl Scouts, Junior League of Orlando-Winter Park, PTA, Woman's Committee of the Florida Symphony Orchestra, Orlando Museum of Art Council of 101, Antiquarian Society of Orlando, Orlando YMCA and the National Society of the Colonial Dames. She was a member of The Rosalind Club, Orlando Country Club, Oceanside Golf and Country Club and the First United Methodist Church of Orlando.
Barbara became better known by her nickname when her nephew, John McEwan, could not pronounce her name and settled on calling her "BarBar". Before long, the name "BarBar" was adopted by friends and family, both new and old.
Barbara was the owner of Victorian Joy, a French hand sewing, and smocking shop located in the College Park neighborhood. Her reputation for beautiful heirloom clothing and fine fabrics introduced a vison for a full-scale children's boutique and within a few years she opened two children boutiques, one in Winter Park and one in Highlands, NC. For over 15 years "BarBar" provided clothes for the "best dressed" children in Central Florida!
While raising three children, running a business and volunteering, she carved out time to travel with her husband, Hugh. She fell in love with collecting antiques. Barbara had one of the most unique Japanese Imari collections, including several "presentation pieces" that were made for Japanese royalty. She spent numerous hours researching and learning about architecture, period furniture and fine porcelain. She a was also passionate about researching her genealogy and perfecting her game of bridge. She belonged to bridge centers in Orlando, Ormond Beach and Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a life master, she co-chaired the National Bridge Association Tournament in 2016 and continued to play during her cancer treatments.
BarBar had a can-do attitude that was recognized by all! On a recent zoom with her children, grand-children and great-grand-children, they all described her as beautiful, wise , smart , competitive, loyal , safe, on time, positive, strong, chic, talented, unconditional, perfect and a great role model! We love you BarBar!
She is survived her husband, of 63 years, Hugh Jones and her children Deborah Jones Waldheim (Wally), Trey Jones, Julie Jones Guerry (Zan), 7 grandchildren, Whitney Waldheim Nelson (Andrew) , Kathryn Waldheim, Garrett Jones (Pilar), Connor Jones , Hagan Harman, Margaret Harman and Helen Guerry and 4 great-grandchildren, Jackson , Emma, Josh and Evie, her sister Linda Hagan McEwan (Jack) and nephew John McEwan (Mary and their 3 children).
A private intermittent will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Gotha Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com
A celebration of life will be held post COVID 19.
In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Halifax Health Hospice Care – www.halifaxhealth.org