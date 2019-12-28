|
|
Barbara Harris
September. 14, 1926 - July 21, 2019
BARBARA HARRIS, " Aunt Boo", a longtime resident of Port Orange, passed away peacefully of natural causes July 21st in the care of Halifax Hospice at Bishops Glenn, Holly Hill. Barb was 92.
Barbara was born during the Great Depression in Detroit Michigan September 14, 1926 to an immigrant Italian father, George Cimini , and his wife Jeanette Wagner. Together they raised a blended family of 8 children of which Barbara was the youngest. Going through lean hard times showed her the importance of family, persevering, and being self-reliant.
Right out of high school, as a reservationist, Barbara went to work at Howard Hughes' Trans World Airlines at a time when just a few airlines were battling for international routes.
Long overseas flights on prop planes were arduous but she took the opportunity to travel post WW II England and was in the crowds to witness the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth.
Later Barb traveled on the opulent Orient Express between Calais and Milan, always writing exuberant postcards home to her mother. Barb worked at J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agency in Chicago, where she was chosen to appear in the ad for the first 1964 Mustang convertible to come off the assembly line, waving from the front seat. While Barb still was working as a single woman in Detroit, she saw to it that her five nieces and nephews were exposed to the finer things in life by taking then to concerts and museums. Later in life, Barbara married the love of her life, Alfred Cameron Harris in Chicago. They traveled throughout Europe and Mexico for his work and settled in Port Orange in his retirement. They were together forty six years. After his passing, Barb volunteered at Halifax Hospital and was involved in civic causes, and looking in on her elderly neighbors. Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved brother Howard, and loving sisters Virginia and Bettie. Barbara thanks the many kindnesses of Latasha Robinson and especially Suzy Cohen and Al Scheffling who assisted her valiantly in her later years. There will be a small family gathering along the east coast as she wished her ashes to be cast along a beautiful place by the ocean. To be among the sand drifts and sea oats she loved so much. Condolences may be shared with the family t www.CardwellFuneral .com. Arrangements are under the careful direction of the Cardwell, Baggett & Summers Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019