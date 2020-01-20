|
|
Barbara J. Casey
June 23, 1930 - January 4, 2020
On Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 89, our Mother fell into the arms of Jesus and went to be with the love of her life, Byron Casey, brother Richard Tyler and her beloved grandson Brian Barrs. Mom, or Bammy as she was known to her grandchildren, was born on June 23, 1930 in Miami, Florida. She graduated Jackson High School in 1948 where she was a majorette. In 1948 she married Hudson Barrs and had four children. She is survived by Steve (Mari), Wayne (Kim), Linda (Paul), Carol (William), Phillip (Carol-Ann), Mary Ann (Mike) and always remembered and loved by her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mom worked for almost 20 years as the office manager for doctors in Miami. While in Miami, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Byron Casey. The marriage would last for 18 years until his death in 1980. Mom moved to Orange City and opened Casey's restaurant with her best friend and former daughter-in-law Mary Ann. After closing the restaurant, she would live out her years in Orange City. She will always be remembered for her compassion, love for her family, independence and determination. She was an amazing cook too! We will miss her greatly but find comfort and joy in knowing she is with her soulmate and family and friends who have passed before her in a place more beautiful than we can ever imagine! We will see you again, someday. The entire family would like to thank Dr. Wadsworth and the staff of Good Samaritan Florida Lutheran Nursing Home for all their love and care for our Mom. A private Celebration of Life Memorial will be held and will be determined at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020