Barbara J. Walsh
October 19, 2020
Allegany, NY - Barbara J. Walsh, retired Volusia County School District teacher, died October 19, 2020 near her hometown of Allegany, NY. Barbara had a 43-year teaching career, the first 20 of which were in parochial schools. Teaching came naturally to her, as she took special joy in a student's success in learning. She was chosen by her peers as "Teacher of the Year" in Deland. In 1948 she was received into the congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, later leaving the Order to devote full time to teaching. Another joy of hers was her Irish heritage, which she also enjoyed sharing knowledge of with students, as well as having made several trips to County Mayo. She is survived by 2 sisters, Sally (John) Vanini of Olean, NY and Cameron (John) Donoghue of Weeki Wachee, FL; 1 brother John P. Walsh of Albany, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, the Rev. Msgr. Thomas R. Walsh; a sister-in-law Jillian Walsh; a special friend and fellow teacher Ruth Lockhardt, and long-time friend Mary Williams Siegrist. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Allegany, NY, with burial on her family's lot in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. For a list of memorial suggestions, and to read the complete obituary, visit oleanfuneralhome.com
