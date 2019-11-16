|
|
Barbara Jean Bakke
Nov. 16, 1946 - Nov. 8, 2019
Barbara Jean Bakke, 72, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on November 8th, 2019 at Opis Coquina Center in Ormond Beach, FL. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY to Sanford Waldron and Beverly (Gleason) Miller on November 16th, 1946. She went to school at Bergenfield High School. She married William Arthur Bakke on August 27th, 1966 in Bergenfield, NJ. She received her dental assistant certification from Orange County Community College. She worked as a dental assistant for over 15 years in Walden, NY. She was a great lover of animals and often contributed to her local SPCA. She was a life long fan of the New York Yankees, but most of all she enjoyed her time with family and friends. Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Sanford Waldron, her mother, Beverly (Gleason) Miller and her stepmother, Lorna Waldron. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William Arthur Bakke, her sons Scott (Sarah) Bakke, Keith (Cathleen) Bakke, her daughter Leanne (Michael) Myers, and her grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, Samantha, Eric, Ashley and Dylan. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to; Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019