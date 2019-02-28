Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daytona Deliverance Church of God
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Daytona Deliverance Church of God
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Daytona Deliverance Church of God
Barbara Jean Fudge Williamson Obituary
Barbara Jean Fudge Williamson
03/10/1953 - 02/15/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Barbara Jean Fudge Williamson, 65, Daytona Bch. who passed on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Daytona Bch., will be 2 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Daytona Deliverance Church of God. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, Mar 1) at Daytona Deliverance Church of God and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Williamson was born in Donalsonville, GA, on March 10, 1953. She graduated from Bainbridge High School and later moved to Daytona Bch. in 1973. She worked as a nursing assistant for 11 years with Halifax Medical Center. She was also employed as a teacher assistant for Volusia County Schools. During her retirement, she owned and operated a consignment store in Holly Hill. She was a devoted Christian who ministered for the LORD. She also conducted small bible study meetings in her home, along with other missionaries in the community. She is survived by her children: Larry Williams, Jr., Andrica Williams, Quinita Williams, and Justin Williams as well as her grandchildren Auriya, Zakar, Langston, Kendal, and Zaydi. She was predeceased by her grandson, Janaree Williams, parents, and four siblings. And, she left behind a host of siblings, nephews, and nieces.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
