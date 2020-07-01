1/1
Barbara Jean Stokes
1950 - 2020
Barbara Jean Stokes
Feb. 15, 1950 - June 23, 2020
Graveside Services for Ms. Barbara Jean Stokes, 70, Daytona Beach, who passed on June 23, 2020, will be 11AM Friday, July 3, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Lenorris Dixon, pastor, Shiloh Missionary Baptist church, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Thurs. July 2) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Ms. Stokes was born February 15, 1950 to the late Clifford and Wyomia Stokes in Quitman, Georgia, the second oldest of ten children. She moved to Daytona Beach with her family as a child and graduated from the former Campbell Senior High School in 1968. She was employed as a caregiver and housekeeper for the Steiner (Emil & Fran) family for over 30 years. Barbara was a member of Shiloh MB Church where she served on the Hospitality Committee. She is survived by her son, Johnnie L. Ingram; daughter, Yozette R. Miley; 3 sisters, Cora Stokes, Delores Lee (Rufus) and Diane Lindor (Stephanie); 2 brothers, Herbert J. McArthur (Linda) and Rudy McArthur; 7 grandchildren, Kushante, Keith, Tequila, Johnnie, Jr., Jayden, Jayla, and Romello; 3 great-grandchildren, Sa'Nyla, Onicio , Ma'liylah; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
