Barbara Jeanne Ensminger

6/27/44 - 8/17/20

Born, Barbara Jeanne Guss, Chester Pennsylvania June 26, 1944

Daughter of Bob and Dorothea Guss, deceased.

Graduated from Ridley Township High School Class 1962

Known as Jeanne Ensminger, loving wife of and survived by Daniel Ensminger, Palm Coast Florida.

Survived by: Brothers

Bob Guss of Woodlyn Pennsylvania, and his sons Jason and Jesse

Fred and Nancy Guss of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and their sons, Timothy and Mark

Bill (deceased) and wife Debbie Guss of Little Rock Arkansas and their son Jeffery (deceased)

Sister: Cheryl Smith of Sea Isle City New Jersey, and her daughter Casey and son Ryan.

God parents Hazel and Robert Rein of Newark Delaware

Son Michael and daughter in law Sue Schmidt of Conroe Texas, and their son Jonathan and daughter Abigail

Son Daniel (Danny) Schmidt and Jennifer of Pearland Texas, and his sons Cody, Cayden and Crosby

Three Step daughters:

Debbie Davis of Cocoa Florida and her son Steven

Karen and Newton (Skip) White of Port Orange Florida

Lisa Woodfin of Ormand Beach Florida and her sons Jerrad and Jacoby

Jeanne enjoyed traveling, mahjong with local friends, flowers, crossword puzzles, but most of all spending time with her family; especially grandchildren.

Her and Dan traveled the world together.

They enjoyed Rv'ing with their travel companions the "Sea Gnats" enjoying good company and daily pot luck suppers. They spent about a solid year on the open road and covered everything they ever wanted to see in the United States.

They traveled and toured Europe, starting in Naples Italy with her son Michael who was stationed there in the Navy. Toured Florence and also saw the leaning tower of Pisa.

They enjoyed many cruises together, which included the Caribbean and favorite of all their trips was Alaska.

The most treasured times were making her "family famous" cheesecakes with her grandchildren and teaching them valuable kitchen skills. Jeanne started a tradition with her first grandson Cody, where they would cook a cheesecake together, take a photo and she attached the recipe in a book for him to cherish.

Jeanne also enjoyed helping her grandchildren Cayden and Crosby cook their "catch of the day" with her son Danny while they visited with them in Florida.

A celebration of her life will be at their marital home in Palm Coast Florida on August 22, 2020

Please contact family for additional details



