Barbara Joann Utley
04/30/1940 - 03/07/2019
Barbara Joann Utley, 78, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home. She was born April 30, 1940 in Morganza, Louisiana to Thomas and Ruby (Porche) Callahan. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, & grandmother. She was also a ballroom dancer as well as a line dance instructor. In her younger years she was an avid tennis player. She won several tournaments and held many championship titles. She loved line dancing, ballroom dancing, and Caribbean cruising, especially with her dance friends. Barbara enjoyed socializing with her numerous friends. She was a very giving person and she was loved by all who knew her. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Jimmy Lee Utley of Ormond Beach, by, her daughters, Dr. Suzanne Utley-Bobak and Stephanie Estrada, her four grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Estrada, Alison Lydia Estrada, Jacob Jimmy Estrada and Nathan Dwaine Estrada. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruby Spears and Lydia Fontana. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, by a brother, Charles Callahan and two sisters, Maxine Kimball and Audrey Markel. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 12th at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd Ormond Beach from
10-12 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019