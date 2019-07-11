Home

Barbara Kempf-Nieminen
June 27, 2019
Barbara Kempf-Nieminen (Sullivan), age 77, of Palm Coast, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Ken Washuta (Nadine), Paul Washuta (Amy), Donna Slone (Todd), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and Joseph (spouse). Barbara had a love of nature and attending hometown theater performances. She enjoyed oil and watercolor painting. Barbara played bridge and Mahjong and loved to travel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ­­the Arbor Day Foundation or Flagler County Humane Society. Her sparkle will shine on.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019
