Barbara L. Coons


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Coons Obituary
Barbara L. Coons
03/01/1943 - 05/08/2019
Barbara L Coons, 76, of Deltona, FL passed away in her husbands arms and is now at peace with her Lord. She was born on March 1, 1943 in Ogdensburg, NY to Walter and Effie Dunn. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ted; her two furry children, Candy Girl and Happy Camper; Brother, Walter (Renee) Dunn Jr.; Niece, Carolyn Dunn Buying; Nephew, Brian Dunn. Barbara was a wonderful woman, who enjoyed oil painting and watercolor painting. She had a love for animals. Barbara was a retired school teacher and a realtor with C21 Armstrong Team Realty. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lohman Funeral Home Deltona. Condolences and memories are welcome to be shared with the family through our online guestbook.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 19, 2019
