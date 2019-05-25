Home

Barbara L. (Bragdon) Ward

Barbara L. (Bragdon) Ward Obituary
Barbara L Ward (Bragdon)
05/21/2019
Barbara L Ward (Bragdon) 88, of Deland, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Orange City, Florida. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jan Bragdon of Fairfield, Maine, her niece Roxanne Nason and her husband Wayne of Brownville Maine, her nephew Morgan Bragdon of Fairfield, Maine, her step-daughter Renee Jekov of Deltona, Florida, her step-son Gary Ward of Deltona, Florida and grandson Chris Jekov of Deltona, Florida and was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Blanche Bragdon, her husband Horace Ward, her brother Thomas Bragdon and her baby daughter Jennifer Ward. Barbara was born and raised in Waterville, Maine but spent the last 50 plus years in Central Florida. She was a bookkeeper for SESCO Lighting for 27 years. She loved to travel with her husband and was a lover of animals, most especially cats and her beloved Calico, Lola. Barbara was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. There will be no local service, as services will take place in Maine.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
