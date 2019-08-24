|
Barbara Lavender Yearwood
March 24, 1940 - August 16, 2019
Barbara Lavender Yearwood passed away peacefully at home on August, 16, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ on Easter Sunday March 24, 1940 to Richard Lavender and Helen Gougler Lavender. Her Easter birthday occasioned the nickname of Bunny by her father. She was the oldest of three children with Craig, who predeceased her, and Richard. Barbara graduated from Hawthorne H.S. in 1958. In later years she worked in banking, eventually becoming a branch manager until her retirement. She was active in St. John's Episcopal Church in Dover, NJ co-chairing the youth group and singing in the choir. She was also active in the Rockaway Township schools serving as president of the Stony Brook PTA. Barbara moved to Alexandria, VA in 1986 and attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Arlington, VA where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Outreach Committee, served as a layreader and as a chalice bearer. After moving to Palm Coast in 1984 she attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she again was a member and chair of the Outreach Committee, served as a layreader and chalice bearer. She was elected to the vestry and served as Senior Warden. With her blended family she was preceded in death by two of the children, her son Timothy (Huber) and Paul (Yearwood). Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Ralph, Her daughters Kim (Huber) Tomasello, Wendy (Huber) Rettino, Jill (Huber) Romel, Jeffrey Huber and Ralph Yearwood, Patricia (Yearwood) Holmes, Janet Yearwood, June Yearwood and fifteen grandchildren plus other nephews, nieces and cousins. Celebration of life services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Palm Coast and at St. John's Episcopal Church in Dover, New Jersey. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Barbara's name to St. Thomas Episcopal Church Endowment Fund at 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019