Barbara Lee Myrick
09/21/1944 - 12/29/2019
Barbara Lee Myrick age 75, died on Sunday December 29, 2019 with her family by her side after a short illness. She was born in Washington, DC 9/21/1944 to the late Thomas and Anna Lee McDermott and moved to Ormond Beach as a child. She married her one true love, Marvin Myrick on October 19, 1960, who preceded her in death in 2014. They raised 4 children, Kimberly, (Christine), Scott, Timothy and Charles (deceased). Her pride and joy was her beautiful granddaughter, Kellsey DeLong (Joshua), and great granddaughter Delilah. She had 5 siblings, Larry McDermott (Lucile), and predeceased by Thomas McDermott (Joyce), Joanne Goldfein, Peter McDermott (Lorraine), Robert McDermott (Joanie). Barbara treasured her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Sylvia, Brenda and Leslie for their love and support.
Barbara was a dedicated mother first; she treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She loved her dogs all were rescued, but she always said they rescued her.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020