|
|
Barbara McClendon Wallace
Dec. 17, 1944 - Dec. 15, 2019.
Barbara McClendon Wallace passed away on December 15, 2019. Barbara was born on December 17, 1944 to John L. McClendon and Hazel McClendon of Greenville, MS. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, Greenville, MS. Prior to attending Delta State University in Cleveland, MS and Mississippi State College for Women (MSCW) in Columbus, MS where she majored in Business Administration, she was a member of the Greenville Sub-Debutant Club, Junior Cotillion Club, and a member of the Queen of Hearts Ball. From a young age she travelled with family to all but one of the United States. She was a member of the Children of the American Revolution and served as a Page at the historical home of Natalie in Natches, MS. She also loved skiing, boating, and dancing. She met her husband in 1970 on a blind date prior to his deployment to Viet Nam and corresponded with him for one year until his return. Subsequently, they married in 1971 and were happily married for 48 years. While married to her husband, LTC (Ret) John Wallace, they lived in Fort Monroe, VA; Fort Meade, MD; Frankfurt, Germany; Fort Knox, KY; Norfolk, VA; and San Antonio, TX. They both enjoyed skiing, motorcycles, tennis, camping, and cruising the Caribbean Islands, Bermuda, and Alaska. She also travelled to Paris, England, Scotland, and most of Europe. She was involved in many activities while travelling with her husband across the country. She was Vice President of the PTA in Rineville, KY. While stationed in Frankfurt, Germany she started an entertainment program for the children's ward in the V Corps Army Hospital. In addition, she was a member of the V Corps Officers Wives Club and served as the Vice President, Secretary, and was a member of the Hospitality Committee. She was also a member of the Volksmarch Club, German and American Club, and was a member of the first Good Sam Travel Club in Germany. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother while in Frankfurt and Fort Monroe, VA. During her travels she was employed as an Office Manager for several veterinarian offices for a total of 11 years and enjoyed having many pets during her lifetime. After her husband retired to Port Orange, FL, she continued to be an Office Manager for a veterinarian office, and was Captain of one of the Port Orange Greater Volusia County Tennis Association teams. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR, Sugar Mill Chapter, Port Orange, FL. She is predeceased by her son, James Wallace of Dallas, TX; parents, John L. McClendon and Hazel McClendon of Greenville, MS; brother, Robert McClendon of Greenville, MS; grandparents, John R. and Josephine McClendon of Greenville, MS and Grace and Edward Howell of Chrystal Springs, MS. She is survived by her husband, LTC (Ret) John A. Wallace of Dunnellon, FL; son and daughter-in-law, MSG (Ret) Mark A. Wallace and Major Melinda Wallace of Columbus, GA; and granddaughter, Julia Ann Wallace of Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Services will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL on December 27, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019