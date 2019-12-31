|
Barbara 'Bobbi' Mulder was born in 1949 in Washington, D.C., and died on December 27, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Her parents were Col. (ret.) Philip and Yvonne Richard Stoak. She graduated from the University of Florida and met the love of her life, Garvin Mulder, while completing her MBA at Stetson University. Together they spent five idyllic years sailing the GYPSYANNA in the Caribbean and along the Eastern intercoastal waterway. Through her strong will she held the demon of alcoholism at bay and devoted herself to a life of giving of her time and love. She lovingly took care of Garvin for ten years when he had Alzheimer's. Bobbi spent countless hours helping friends and worthy organizations in the Daytona area. She leaves behind her beloved son, Chris Mulder, and his wife, Shelly, her sister's family (Carol, Rusty, Russell, Janel and Kristin Saunders) and many friends. Donations in her memory should be made to Halifax Health Hospice or Volusia Habitat for Humanity. See https://www.alavondirectcremationservice.com/obituaries/ for more details.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020