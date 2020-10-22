Barbara Pettit Walters
January 28, 1946 - October 14, 2020
Barbara Pettit Walters, a longtime resident of Ormand Beach, Florida passed away on October 14, 2020. Born in Bound Brook, New Jersey, Barbara was the daughter of Harvey and Mary Pettit.
Barbara graduated from Charles F. Brush High School, in Lyndhurst, Ohio where she met the love of her life, Gary Walters (predeceased). Upon graduation Barb attended Michigan State University where she and Gary reconnected. They married on May 10th, 1969. Barbara continued to enjoy and often attended Michigan State University Athletics, if not in person, on TV.
Gary and Barb were avid world travelers bringing home many memories with them. Later in life, Barb continued her adventures making memories with her closest friends and Church family. She loved her Monday night Bridge Club get-togethers and her nearly annual trip to Cape Cod.
Barb's participation in Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church Youth Group brought many rewards, often sharing her anticipation of the next event and the care she had for the young people of the congregation.
Barb's greatest joy in life was her family as a mother to Steven (wife -Trinity, granddaughters - Sydney and Gabrielle) and Jason (wife - Missy) Walters, a sister to Jean Pettit Stachura (husband- Greg) and John Pettit (wife- Kathy), and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will honor her life privately at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church where burial will also take place. There will be a streaming service for friends and family at www.lighthousepresob.org
.