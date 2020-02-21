|
Barbara Rosenzweig
7/15/1935 - 2/14/2020
Barbara Krystyna Rosenzweig went to Heaven Feb. 14th, 2020 after fighting a number of chronic illnesses. Barbara was born on 7/15/1935, in Warsaw Poland. She was a flight attendant for the Polish LOT airlines, traveled the world and lived as the eternal optimist and adventurer. Barbara moved from New Jersey to Florida as a single mom with her two children Robert and Jackie to pursue the dream of having a home to raise her two children in an affordable, warm climate.
Barbara graduated with honors as an RN from Daytona Beach Community College and took it to heart to devote her life to the care of all God's children. She was a true follower of Jesus and gave all her strength, wisdom, and understanding to Him.
She absolutely loved her career as a nurse within the VA and nursing homes and eventually became an administrator. Her passion for patient care was embraced by the sick and those that worked with Barbara respected her immensely. Barbara was an avid reader, underlining and highlighting anything she read that was worth importance. She was a firm believer in healing yourself with natural remedies. Over a beautiful 84 years, up until the last few days on earth, she was still trying to learn the intricacies of reflexology from her niece in order to heal herself. Barbara was an incredibly strong woman! Nothing at all would stand in her way of her goals & improving results. As a matter of fact, that was one of the last things she was able to write on 2/14/20 - "I want to improve results".
She loved all of God's nature, especially the peace she found at her waterfront condo, listening to the ripples of water and the birds just feet away. She prayed faithfully at each sunrise and felt grace at each sunset. Never idolizing material objects, Barbara simply loved the beauty all around her with every ounce of her heart. Barbara is preceded in death by her two brothers, Andre and Bob and her sister Ela. She leaves behind her nephew Theo, and nieces Luisa, Gaby, Christina, Yola and Ula. Barbara is survived by her two children. Robert and his wife Debbie with their 2 children Anthony and Allison. Also Jackie with her son Michael. Barbara had a new, yet wonderfully flourishing relationship with her grandson Michael. She always said he was a good man with a beautiful smileJ
She leaves behind many great friends and will be missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of life will be held March 3, 2020 at Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church at 1pm. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020