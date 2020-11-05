Barbara Sue Wynn
March 31, 1926 - October 29, 2020
Barbara was born on March 31, 1926 in Trimble, OH. She was the daughter of Emerson McKee Wilburn and Gertrude Fay Seel Wilburn. She received her bachelor degree from the Ohio State University in 1947 and always remained a loyal Buckeye fan. She married Malcolm Morgan Wynn on December 27, 1947, and they shared more than 72 years together. Barbara and Malcolm met at her church in Columbus while both were students at Ohio State.
Barbara was a steadfast member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in DeLand. She gave of her time and talents singing in the choir, participating in the Christian Women's Fellowship and serving as an elder.
She enjoyed singing around the house. Lullabies were frequently Ohio State fight songs or her college sorority songs. She loved and was loved by animals. Barbara enjoyed playing tennis with her friends and having lunch afterwards. Barbara and Malcolm loved traveling to Europe with children and grandchildren. In addition, they traveled to Hawaii for Y2K and went on a wonderful family trip to Alaska. In her later years, Christmas holidays were spent with family in New Jersey.
Besides her beloved husband, Malcolm, Barbara is survived by her children, Cynthia, Maple Shade, NJ, Sharon (Russell Bershad) Hopewell, NJ, Gregory (Linda), Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer (Paul Thompson), Acton, MA, and Michelle Kloos (Richard) Westerville, OH. Also grandchildren Jonathan Bershad, Benjamin Bershad (Melanie), Julie Sobota, Lisa Haggerty (Matt), Nicholas Wynn, Allison Wynn, Michael Kloos, Jacqueline Kloos, Jared Kloos, Natalie Kloos, Winston Thompson, and Portia Thompson.
A memorial service will take place at a later date due to the coronavirus. Burial will be private at the Jacksonville National Cemetery for veterans. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, 434 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720 or to Heifer International, One World Ave, Little Rock, AR, 72202 or heifer.org
.)