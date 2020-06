Barbara TepperJuly 8, 1928 - June 22, 2020Barbara Tepper, 91, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Monday, June 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in honor of Barbara to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or Halfway There Rescue ( halfwaythererescue.com ) in Rock Hill, SC. Please visit www.mcewenfs.com to view Barbara's complete obituary, updated service information and to leave online condolences.