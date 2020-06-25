Barbara Tepper
1928 - 2020
Barbara Tepper
July 8, 1928 - June 22, 2020
Barbara Tepper, 91, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Monday, June 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in honor of Barbara to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or Halfway There Rescue (halfwaythererescue.com) in Rock Hill, SC. Please visit www.mcewenfs.com to view Barbara's complete obituary, updated service information and to leave online condolences.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
