Barbaree Rosenbaum Heaster
08/18/1946 - 05/21/2019
Barbaree Rosenbaum Heaster, 72, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on May 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Heaster was born in Meridian, Mississippi in 1946. After earning her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from the University of Memphis, Mrs. Heaster returned to Meridian, Mississippi as an adored and well-respected elementary school teacher.
Young and in her mid twenties, she decided to spread her wings, accept a teaching position, and relocate to Clarksburg, West Virginia. This big move was encouraged by her best friend at that time, and lead to her meeting Harold Heaster. They fell quickly in love, and were married in 1973. Their only child, Lewis was born the following year.
Several years later after vacationing in Florida, this family of three relocated to Ormond Beach, Florida. Mrs. Heaster continued as an educator after moving to Florida and was an active member of Temple Beth El, Hadassah, and the Jewish Federation.
One of her most meaningful endeavors was in 1988. Mr. and Mrs. Heaster built and donated the use of a new building in Ormond Beach, Florida to house Bet Sefer Heritage School, a private Hebrew day school. Mrs. Heaster subsequently served as director of the school for many years, always serving as a volunteer.
After her father, Sy Rosenbaum passed away in 1994, Mrs. Heaster returned to Meridian, Mississippi to oversee the family's real estate holdings. This allowed Mrs. Heaster to return to her hometown and reconnect with the community that she had left so many years prior. She became President of the Alliance for Downtown Meridian, was involved with the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, Chairman of Meridian Main Street, and a board member of Bank Plus, United Way, and the Mississippi State Games, along with numerous other organizations.
Mr. and Mrs. Heaster split their time between their residences in Ormond Beach, Florida, Meridian, Mississippi and Clarksburg, West Virginia.
While in Meridian, Mrs. Heaster had the opportunity to remodel a 100 + year old family owned building, named The Rosenbaum Building. This impressive renovation resulted in the building being placed on the National Registry of Historic Places, and spearheaded the redevelopment of downtown Meridian, Mississippi. Her apartment within the building was featured in numerous architectural magazines. The Rosenbaum Building became her greatest achievement that allowed her to give back to the community of Meridian that she loved.
Mrs. Heaster had a zest for life and had an energy about her that was contagious. Her love for adventure led her to travel around the world, visiting 6 of the 7 continents. Her dream was to make it to all continents, but unfortunately that was not to be.
Mrs. Heaster loved playing Bridge, Mahjong, and seeing Broadway shows. She enjoyed touring museums as she traveled around the world. Mrs. Heaster was an avid reader and was known to never put her kindle down. She would often stay up the entire night to complete a good book.
Mrs. Heaster is survived by her son, Lewis M. Heaster of Ormond Beach, Florida, his wife Angela, and their children Simon (20), Sarah (16), and Irv (7). Mrs. Heaster's late husband, Harold recently passed away in November of 2018. Mr. and Mrs. Heaster are survived by Harold's two sons, Steve Heaster (Pam), and Jeff Heaster, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Temple Beth-El Ormond Beach, Florida, Jewish Federation of Volusia/Flagler Counties, and Congregation Beth Israel, Meridian, Mississippi.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Congregation Beth Israel, Meridian, Mississippi, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Heaster at a later date in Ormond Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 26, 2019