|
|
Barry Michael Sharlow
04/21/1952 - 11/18/2019
Barry "Michael" Sharlow, age 67, passed peacefully at home November 18, 2019, in Port Orange, FL. He was born April 21, 1952 in Buffalo, NY, to Barry J Sharlow and Carolyn Himmelsbach Sharlow of Williamsville, NY.
Michael graduated from Clarence Central in 1991, then attended FIT in 1993, then went to earn his AS degree in Chemistry in 1974 from ECC. He then spent 32 years in Daytona Beach, Florida in construction and sales for Dick Lanternier Painting and then worked in sales until his retirement.
Michaels interests included skiing, fishing, boating, motorcycles and many others but his favorite hobby was slot car building and racing.
Michael is survived by his ex-wife Lori Lanternier Sharlow and their four children: Jason, Gabriel, Caitlyn Blasi and Destin Sharlow. Also, grandchildren Aeden and Kenna Blasi, and Kylea Sharlow. His two sisters Karen Watson and Caroline Schultz. Sister-in-law Bonnie Lanternier-Riconda, his son-in-law Joshua Blasi and three brother-in-law's, three nephews and one niece.
Memorial contributions can be made to Barry Michael Sharlow's Go Fund Me account to help cover some of his end-of-life expenses and favorite charities. A celebration of life will be planned for family and close friends in the spring. Anything else for the family should be mailed or delivered to 2913 Gibraltar Blvd. New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019