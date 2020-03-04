|
Barry P. Marotte
February 26, 2020
Barry P. Marotte, 60, of Port Orange, FL, and Lowell, MA, died early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, as the result of a single-vehicle motorcycle accident. Barry was born to Edgar and Lorraine Marotte in Lowell, MA, from where he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1981 and served 21 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. After his retirement in 2002, Barry joined the Biloxi, MS Police Department. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Barry relocated and joined the Port Orange, FL Police Department, from where he retired as a detective. Barry was a loving father to his two children, Kevin and Michelle, and a doting grandfather to Roman and Bryce. Not only having a profoundly positive influence on the lives of his children and grandchildren, he had a positive effect on most people who had the opportunity to meet him. He was a man who loved being the center of attention and just wanted to make everyone laugh and have a good time. Barry was an avid motorcyclist and took many long distance trips to events such as the Sturgis Rally in South Dakota, and his cousin's wedding in Nova Scotia, Canada, and to visit friends and family throughout the country. Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lorraine Marotte. He is survived by his son, Kevin Marotte of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, his daughter, Michelle Marotte of Port Orange, FL, and his four brothers and their wives William and Elizabeth Marotte of Deland, FL, Robert and Sandra Marotte of Franklin, NH, Bruce and Melissa Marotte of Dedham, MA, and Brian and Rachel-Marie Marotte of Memphis, TN. Barry is also survived by two grandsons, Roman Marotte, age 4, and Bryce Peacock, age 3, of Port Orange, FL, and thirteen nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home located at 4815 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, Florida 32129, at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020