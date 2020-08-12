Bart B. Edgar Jr.

August 9, 2020

Bart passed on August 9, 2020 at the age of 89 in Stuart, Fl. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Barbara; his sons Jeff, Bart III, John and brother Don as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bart was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War and a dedicated Eastern Airline employee for 44 years. He enjoyed playing golf, and had a life long passion for airplanes and gardening. Always a great mechanic, he loved cars and could repair anything from cars to airplanes. There was never a repair man at his house – he did it all. A devoted husband and father, he was loved and will be missed.



