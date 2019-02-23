|
Beatrice Estelle Hornby
09/09/1916 - 02/19/2019
Beatrice Estelle Hornby of Palm Coast, who in her 102 years of wonderful life wore many hats and was loved and admired by all, has left all behind to join her beloved husband, Tommy. She was born on Bay Ave in Highlands, NJ. September 9, 1916 and died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 atAdvent Health Hospital, Palm Coast, FL. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8696 Woman's Auxiliary and taught jazzercise three time a week for many years. Having worked in the shipyards during World War II, she was frequently call "Rosie the Rivitor." Survivors include her son George Hornby, of San Diego, CA. seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, close family and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019