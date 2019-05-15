|
Beatriz Bueno
05/13/2019
Beatriz Bueno, 93, passed away May 13, 2019, with her family by her side in Daytona Beach, FL. A Memorial Mass for her will be held 11:00am Saturday (June 1, 2019) in the Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange, FL 32127. Beatriz was born in Bogota, Colombia, moved to New York and retired in Daytona Beach, FL. Her favorite pastimes were playing Bingo, Parcheesi and watching endless soap operas. Beatriz (aka by all as "Mamá") was the rock of the family and known for her strong character, giving her children the strength to face anything in life. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Clara Gaitan Velasquez. She was survived by her children: Armando (Ruby) Gaitan, Jay Ospina, Sonia (Carlos) Herrera, John (Brenda) Bueno, Nubia (LaMark) McGreen. Her grandchildren: Claudia (Clay) Butters, Sandra (Paxton) Bryant, Armando Jr. Gaitan, John Velasquez, Mauricio Velasquez, Donny (Kelly) Herrera, Adriana (Jason) Cancel, Johnny (Shayna) Bueno, Alex (Courtney) Bueno, Sarah (Kris) Loper, Amanda Bueno, Fernando (Katie) Salamanca, Daniel Salamanca, William Salamanca, Marquis McGreen and Vincente McGreen. Her great grandchildren; Raven, Isabel, Gavin, Armando III, Ava, Donicio, Emme, Daniel, Charlotte, Aria, Royce, Skylar, Lincoln, Alex Jr., Amelia and Henry. She is also survived by her sister, Gabrielina Bernal and nieces and nephews in Colombia. Our beloved Mamá, you are in our hearts forever!
