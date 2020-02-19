|
Belva A. Adams
Sept. 28, 1925 - Feb. 1, 2020
Belva A Adams died February 1, 2020, at Halifax Health Hospice, Orange City, FL. Belva was born September 28, 1925, in Clifford, PA. She and her husband, John L Adams, lived in Harford, PA, before moving to DeLeon Springs in 1972 and DeLand in 1989. She was predeceased by her husband, John L Adams in 1999, and her parents, Homer and Laura Collum. Survivors include Jane (Chuck) Burr, DeLand, FL, John (Debbie) Adams, Hallstead, PA, Dan (Lisa) Adams, Murphy, NC, and Patty (Larry) Pearson, Albany, GA. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 10:30 am at Good Samaritan Society, 431 N. Kansas Ave, DeLand, FL. Funeral arrangements were handled by Bartron Funeral Home, Montrose, PA. Donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 1625 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Orange City, FL, 32763.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020