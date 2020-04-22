Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery
New Smyrna, FL
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Belva Tindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belva Jean Miller Tindle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belva Jean Miller Tindle Obituary
Belva Jean Miller Tindle
April 15, 2020
Belva Jean Miller Tindle The Home Going Celebration will be held 11am Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Unity Memorial Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. Deland, FL. 32720. Interment will immediately follow at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery, New Smyrna, FL. The public viewing will be from 4-6 pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Belva was married to Jeremiah L. Tindle Sr. (divorced). On the evening of April 15, 2020, Belva transitioned to her new home in glory. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Jeremiah (Jere) Tindle Jr., and Clifford (Cliff) Tindle; a devoted companion of many years, Charles "Ed" Edward Wright; nieces, LeToya Miller (mother, Jacklyn) and Katelynn Miller (mother, Olivia); uncle, Sam Zow, Jr. (Katherine); a devoted cousin for life, Sheila Hickman (Apostle John); great niece and nephew, a host of cousins, spiritual family and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -