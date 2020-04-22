|
|
Belva Jean Miller Tindle
April 15, 2020
Belva Jean Miller Tindle The Home Going Celebration will be held 11am Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Unity Memorial Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. Deland, FL. 32720. Interment will immediately follow at Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery, New Smyrna, FL. The public viewing will be from 4-6 pm Thursday, April 23, 2020 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Belva was married to Jeremiah L. Tindle Sr. (divorced). On the evening of April 15, 2020, Belva transitioned to her new home in glory. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Jeremiah (Jere) Tindle Jr., and Clifford (Cliff) Tindle; a devoted companion of many years, Charles "Ed" Edward Wright; nieces, LeToya Miller (mother, Jacklyn) and Katelynn Miller (mother, Olivia); uncle, Sam Zow, Jr. (Katherine); a devoted cousin for life, Sheila Hickman (Apostle John); great niece and nephew, a host of cousins, spiritual family and friends. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020