Ben Mitchell Wise

July 11, 1954 - October 12, 2020

Ben Michell Wise, who was born July 11, 1954 in DeLeon Springs, Florida, and was residing in Richmond, Virginia, passed away on October 12, 2020. Services will be held at in the Deleon Springs Cemetery in DeLeon Springs, FL on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Viewing is will be 12:00pm to 1pm.



