Benjamin Alexander Reyes
March 13, 2020 - June 6, 2020
In loving Memory of our precious baby boy Benjamin Alexander Reyes, "Heart of a Warrior." In just 3 short months, you stole all of our hearts, with your smile and with your fight. You will always be remembered and loved by mommy, daddy, your brothers, family and friends. On March 13, 2020 you entered this world and forever change our lives. After a long, hard battle with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a congenital heart defect, on June 6, 2020 at 7:43am, you went to be with the LORD and now we wait for our reunion. Celebration of Life Service will be held today, June 11th , at 7pm at Evangel Assembly of God Church located at 99 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, FL 32137. All are invited to share in our celebration. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.